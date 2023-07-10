Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jerry Yates scored 15 goals last season but missed a penalty against Swansea

Swansea City are closing in on a move for Blackpool forward Jerry Yates.

The Championship side have had a bid for the 26-year-old accepted and look to have beaten off competition for the striker.

Yates scored 15 goals last season but that was not enough to save the Tangerines from relegation and is keen on a move to south Wales.

He would become new manager Michael Duff's third signing of the summer following Josh Ginnelly and Josh Key.

Swansea's move for Yates will cast further doubt over the future of Joel Piroe, the Welsh club's top scorer for the past two seasons.

Piroe only has a year to run on his contract and is believed to be attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United.

Yates has been linked with a number of Championship clubs following Blackpool's relegation from the second tier last season.

He has scored 46 goals 139 appearances since joining Blackpool from Rotherham United in 2020, including one in the shock FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest last season.

Yates spent time as a youngster with hometown club Doncaster Rovers before joining the Millers.

He had loan spells at Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town prior to his move to Blackpool.