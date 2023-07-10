Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic, Crystal Palace, Nice, Nottingham Forest, Sevilla, Wolverhampton Wanderers and clubs in Serie A are interested in 26-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has endured a frustrating time since joining Manchester United three years ago. (90min) external-link

Former manager Neil Lennon believes that a loan switch to Celtic could help Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek to kick-start his career. (Go Radio via Daily Mail) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion, Sevilla and Valencia are all monitoring developments over 22-year-old Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, but Real Betis could move first as they are discussing a potential offer over the coming days. (Daily Mail) external-link

Serie B rivals Parma and Pisa have joined the list of clubs interested in a £2m move for Rangers striker Antonio Colak. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers pair Glen Kamara and Scott Wright are understood to be attracting interest from the English Championship. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard was due to undergo a Plymouth Argyle medical on Monday with the 25-year-old having agreed terms with the Championship club after they had a £150,000 bid accepted. (Football Insider) external-link

The agent of Fabian Rieder agent has revealed that Borussia Monchengladbach, who have already had an £8.5m bid rejected, are not the only club "in contact" over the signing of the 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder who is reportedly admired by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Neil Lennon has revealed that he wanted to sign Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers, who joined Rangers last week from Cremonese, while he was Celtic manager. (Go Radio via Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have pulled out of a £5m move for 24-year-old Feyenoord striker Danilo. (Ibrox Noise) external-link

England youth international Divine Mukasa has visited Rangers and Newcastle United this week as he looks set to make a decision on his future after the 15-year-old ruled out extending his stay with West Ham United amid reports that Manchester City were also monitoring the midfielder. (The Secret Scout) external-link

Following bumper season ticket sales, Hearts are set to cut all Tynecastle away allocations to around 650 for next season, with the exception of city rivals Hibs. (Daily Record) external-link

Responding to the prospect of former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard making an approach to sign any of his players for Saudi Premier League club Al-Ittifaq, current boss Michael Beale said it "depends how much he comes with". (Football Scotland) external-link

The calf problem preventing recent signing Dujon Sterling from joining Rangers' camp in Germany is not a serious injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Norwegian winger Runar Hauge is set to leave Hibs this week after struggling for game time at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ayr United boss Lee Bullen says "four or five" clubs have expressed interest in striker Dipo Akinyemi and "unacceptable" bids have been rejected. (Daily Record) external-link

Clyde are to ditch their white shirts for the first time in 60 years in favour of a new red home top. (Scottish Sun) external-link