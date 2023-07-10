Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Reece Cole has played in the English and Scottish second tiers

Exeter City have signed former Dunfermline Athletic and Brentford midfielder Reece Cole.

The 25-year-old has agreed a one-year deal after impressing since joining on trial this summer.

Having left Dunfermline in 2022 he has most recently spent time at non-league sides Chertsey and Hayes and Yeading.

He made one league appearance for Brentford having come up through the club's academy and also spent time on loan at Yeovil and Macclesfield Town.

"Reece is someone I've known for a long time and I'm sure he's spoken that his career hasn't gone the way in which he wanted it to," said Exeter manager Gary Caldwell.

"We have brought him in to train with us and all of us have been impressed with both on and off the pitch.

"He's someone who has had tough times and fell out of love with the game, but he's come here hungry and fit and he thoroughly deserves the contract.

"Reece is a set-piece expert and he has all-round quality to help this team and effect the league."

