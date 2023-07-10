Bonis joined Larne in January 2022

Striker Lee Bonis has signed a new three-year contract with Irish Premiership champions Larne.

Fellow forward Andy Ryan, who joined the club in January, has also penned a new three-year deal to remain at Inver Park.

Bonis, 23, was widely expected to make a move to England or Scotland after a successful 18 months with Larne.

The former Portadown striker's form earned him a first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad last month.

It had been reported that clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Dundee United were interested in signing a player who played a key role in Larne winning their first-ever Irish Premiership title.

Tiernan Lynch's men are preparing to make their Champions League debut on Wednesday night when they travel to HJK Helsinki for the first leg of their first-round qualifier.

"We are delighted to see both players commit their futures to the club," Lynch told the Larne website external-link .

"As a club, the transfer window gives us the opportunity to strengthen our squad as we bring new players in, which we've done and will continue to do where possible. However, it also gives us a chance to take stock with players already at the club.

"Andy and Lee have been in fantastic form and we were keen to sit down with them this summer to see if they were open to extend their time at the club.

"Both players have really enjoyed their time here and it was a very straightforward conversation which led to them both putting pen to paper, either side of the weekend.

"At different stages, we have seen speculation around the future of both players and these new contracts give both of them and the club stability to know where they will be playing their football next season."