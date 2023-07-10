Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bonis joined Larne in January 2022

Striker Lee Bonis has signed a new three-year contract with Irish Premiership champions Larne.

Fellow forward Andy Ryan, who joined the club in January, has also penned a new three-year deal to remain at Inver Park.

Bonis, 23, was widely expected to make a move to England or Scotland after a successful 18 months with Larne.

The former Portadown striker's form earned him a first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad last month.

