Last updated on .From the section Football

England did not concede a goal en route to winning the European Under-21 Championship

Fulham and West Ham are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in England's European Under-21 Championship-winning captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 21-year-old Manchester City defender led the Young Lions to their first European title in 39 years with victory over Spain in Saturday's final.

He also won the Championship while on loan at Burnley last season.

It is understood City value Harwood-Bellis at about £15m.

Harwood-Bellis, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, was name-checked by England manager Gareth Southgate during the senior international break last month.

His centre-back partner Levi Colwill was part of the England squad during the last international break and figures at the FA believe Harwood-Bellis is one of a number of the current U21 team able to progress to the senior squad.