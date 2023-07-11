Millar scored 10 goals and provided eight assists to help Larne to their first Irish Premiership title last season

Champions League first qualifying round first leg: HJK Helsinki v Larne Venue: Bolt Arena, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 12 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Larne midfielder Leroy Millar says his side will "embrace" the challenge of facing HJK Helsinki in the Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday.

The Irish Premiership champions will make their debut in the competition in the first leg at the Bolt Arena.

And Millar hopes Larne savour the experience against the Finnish giants.

"It is going to be a good occasion for the club, one we are going to embrace," he said.

"We know it is going to be a hard task, they are a very good side, but we will prepare as best we can as we have been in pre-season, and we will see where it takes us."

First-time winners v 32nd-time champions

Whilst Larne won the Gibson Cup for the first time in their history last season, HJK Helsinki clinched their third successive Finnish title last October, which was the 32nd time that they have won their domestic league.

They are currently third in the league and reached the group stages of last year's Europa League, finishing bottom of Group C after being pitted against Real Betis, Roma and Ludogorets.

It is a baptism of fire for Larne, whose furthest foray in Europe came in 2021, when they reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Millar is confident that manager Tiernan Lynch's game plan will help the Inver outfit to contain the hosts ahead of the second leg next week.

"All we can do is trust the game plan and try to carry it out as best we can, if we can have the tie in the balance come the second leg we'll be happy enough."

The return leg of the tie will be played at Larne's nominated home venue of Solitude as opposed to Inver Park, as their synthetic pitch failed to meet the required Fifa criteria.

Whilst disappointed that Larne won't be playing at their traditional home venue, the 27-year old believes the 4G surface at Solitude, home of Irish Premiership rivals Cliftonville, will allow them to continue to play their style of football.

"As a player that is out of our control, we haven't thought too much about it. Obviously it was disappointing for our supporters not to have it at Inver Park, but we won't be using that as an excuse," he explained.

Charity Shield defeat an 'eye-opener'

Millar played the full game as Larne lost the Charity Shield game against Crusaders

The former Ballymena man started Larne's first competitive game of the season at the start of the month, the NIFL Charity Shield defeat against Crusaders.

He admits that Larne were below par in the contest, which the Crues won 2-0 thanks to goals from Jarlath O'Rourke and James Teelan, and believes the loss has acted as a wake-up call ahead of their European exploits.

"Our performance was unacceptable and the game was an eye-opener that we probably needed. Hopefully we can respond on Wednesday".

'We want to put on a show'

Cosgrove's last appearance in the Champions League came for Cliftonville against Hungarian side Debrecen

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove, like his teammate Millar, is excited at the prospect of playing Champions League football, after getting a taste of it during his time with Cliftonville.

He started the Reds' second leg game against Celtic at Celtic Park, as well as both legs of their defeat against Debrecen the following year in 2015.

The 30-year old is also keen to make up for last year's disappointing defeat against St Joseph's, which saw Larne exit the Europa Conference League at the first qualifying round stage.

He said: "This is what we want, to play in European competition and test yourself against the best. Hopefully we can do the league and the town proud.

"If you make a mistake in Europe you get punished and that is what happened to us last year, we took our eye off the ball against St Joseph's, they were the better team fair play to them, but we didn't perform.

"Against Aarhus the year before, we went out put on a show and hopefully we can do that again against Helsinki."