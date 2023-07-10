Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ollie Denham (left) made just his second Cardiff appearance in an FA Cup defeat at Liverpool in February 2022

Cardiff City defender Ollie Denham has joined Dundee United on a season-long loan.

Denham, 21, has made eight first-team appearances for Cardiff, though he featured only once for the Championship club last season.

Former Manchester United youngster Denham left Old Trafford to join Cardiff when aged 18 because he wanted to play senior football.

He was called up to the Wales squad in 2022, though he is yet to be capped.

Dundee United were relegated from the Scottish top flight last season.

"Ollie is a young talent who is very highly regarded at Cardiff," said United boss Jim Goodwin.

"He has good leadership qualities and we are delighted to have him on board."