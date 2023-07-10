Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' friendly against the USA saw them play outside Europe for the first time

Wales will be left watching from afar when the World Cup kicks off in 10 days' time.

But there is a belief within the Wales squad that they will soon be gracing major tournaments - and it now appears stronger than ever.

Wales are looking ahead to Euro 2025 qualifying with expectation rather than mere hope.

For Gemma Grainger's players, the question seems to be 'when' rather than 'if' they will break their major tournament duck.

Manchester United defender Hayley Ladd called it a "non-negotiable" when discussing the idea of Wales reaching either a European Championship or World Cup.

Wales came closer than ever before to reaching this year's World Cup, losing their play-off final in Switzerland in agonising fashion last October.

The next opportunity to break new ground comes when Euro 2025 qualifying begins in April 2024.

Before that, Wales will focus on the inaugural women's Nations League, where results will have a bearing on their Euro prospects.

A country's finishing position in the Nations League will help decide which league they will be in for Euro 2025 qualifying as well 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

'We've got so much to take forward' - Grainger

Wales will not have it easy, for they are in League A - the top tier - and face home and away fixtures against Germany, Denmark and Iceland between September and December.

It is an unquestionably demanding group, but this is the level where Wales feel they belong these days - hence they agreed to play the USA in a friendly during their off-season.

Grainger's hope heading into the USA game was that her team would prove they could compete with the back-to-back world champions.

Though the contest was one-sided, Wales delivered for their manager despite a 2-0 defeat.

Wales' progress under Grainger has been based on a formidable defence, and their stubborn display in San Jose was exactly what was required against hosts who have won the last two World Cups and will be favourites to triumph once more this summer.

"The girls put in an absolute shift," said Manchester United's Ladd, who shone at centre-back in California.

"We are starting to believe now that we can play the likes of the USA and really frustrate them.

"I think that showed, especially in the first half, we felt like they were going from plan A to plan B, bringing on a lot of subs and trying different things.

"We can take pride from that and take that belief into our upcoming games."

Wales were just starting to sense that a draw was possible when Trinity Rodman, one of the many stars of the USA squad, swept in from Sophia Smith's cross.

Rodman scored a fine second to secure a ninth straight American victory in their final World Cup warm-up game.

Watch highlights as two goals from Trinity Rodman secures victory for the USA

With that, the USA squad headed for Auckland, while Wales' players switch their focus to the new domestic season.

They will return to action in the Nations League in Iceland on 22 September.

Captain Sophie Ingle will return from suspension for that game and Wales will hope to have Jess Fishlock and Rachel Rowe available after they missed out on facing the Americans through injury.

The trio should help when it comes to looking after the ball, which Wales did not do well enough against USA and therefore invited pressure.

A bigger share of possession would help, as Grainger's team look to build on the USA performance when points are at stake come the autumn.

"I am just immensely proud," said Angharad James, the 109-cap midfielder who captained Wales in Ingle's absence.

"We went all the way with the world champions and I think that just shows how far we have come as a group."

The challenge facing Wales now is to go a few steps further.