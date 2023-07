Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Israel winger Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he scored five goals in 24 appearances.

He becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer after winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison.

