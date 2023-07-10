Joe Rankin-Costello made his Blackburn Rovers debut in the EFL Trophy against Bury in October 2017

Blackburn Rovers right-back Joe Rankin-Costello has signed a four-year deal to remain with the Championship club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 23-year-old broke through into the Rovers first team last season, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Rankin-Costello came through the club's academy and has made a total of 71 appearances since his debut in 2017.

"This is probably the most special contract I've signed, given the ups and downs," he told the club website. external-link

"The start of last season, I didn't really feel part of the team, but that made me want to be part of it even more and it's a great feeling to be part of it.

"I think last season made me mentally stronger and I think I dealt with the start of last season well, so when I came into the team, I felt like I could deal with anything."

After three appearances in August last term, one of which came in the league, Rankin-Costello struggled for game time until starting for the first team in their 2-0 defeat of Norwich following the World Cup break in December.

"Coming into the side at Norwich away, I didn't really feel any pressure, because at that point I thought I was going out on loan and I'd just be helping the boys out for one or two games before I went," he added.

"So I didn't really feel any pressure and then that just rolled on throughout the rest of the season. Things can change quickly in football, both for good and for bad, so you've always got to stay on the ball and just keep trying to improve and that's one of the big things that I took from last year."