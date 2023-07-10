Last updated on .From the section Derby

Kane Wilson is Derby's seventh signing of the summer

Derby County have signed Bristol City defender Kane Wilson on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joined the Robins last summer from Forest Green Rovers, where he was named League Two player of the season for 2021-22.

Yet injuries limited him to five league appearances last season, all from the bench, and two EFL Cup starts.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a while so to get it done is brilliant," Wilson said.

Wilson, who plays on the right side at full-back or wing-back, becomes Derby's seventh summer signing as the Rams aim to return to the Championship after a seventh-place finish last season.

He picked up a knock in the final pre-season game last summer and then made four appearances for the Robins, before a further injury required knee surgery in October.

The former West Bromwich Albion academy graduate returned in March, but played just 10 more minutes for City as a substitute.

"It was tough being injured and then not being selected," Wilson added.

"It's the worst thing that any footballer can face, but I've got the bit between my teeth now. I'm ready to go and compete and try to get into this Derby team."

