The 2023 Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August.

BBC Sport take a closer look at the teams involved in our group guide.

Group A

Hosts New Zealand are in Group A, along with former champions Norway, debutants Philippines, and Switzerland. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group B

Co-hosts Australia are in Group B, along with Canada, debutants Republic of Ireland, and Nigeria. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group C

2011 world champions Japan are in Group C, along with Spain, Costa Rica and debutants Zambia. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group D

Euro 2022 champions England are in Group D, along with previous runners-up China, Denmark, and debutants Haiti. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group E

Defending world champions the United States are in Group E, along with the Netherlands and debutants Vietnam and Portugal. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group F

Former finalists Brazil are in Group F, along with 2019 hosts France, Jamaica and debutants Panama. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group G

2019 semi-finalists Sweden are in Group G, along with Italy, Argentina and South Africa. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here

Group H

Two-time champions Germany are in Group H, along with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams. Full guide here