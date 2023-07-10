Callum McGregor is now under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2028

Captain Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic.

The 30-year-old Scotland midfielder has been with the Scottish champions since the age of nine and made his debut in July 2014.

He has scored 62 goals in 420 games and won 20 trophies with the club, including five domestic trebles.

"He's the heartbeat of this team," said manager Brendan Rodgers, who added it was "extra special to have someone of that quality as captain".

Rodgers called McGregor an "inspirational player - that's undervalued immensely".

He said: "It's not really until you work with Callum that you really recognise the qualities that he has, firstly as a player because that's the priority, to develop him as a footballer, but also as a person because he's a great man, and it's been great to see that development, from the time I was first with him and now coming back four years later and seeing him evolve even more.

"He's a real selfless leader and for me to have someone lead the team like that and be my coach on the field, it's a great privilege to work with him."

McGregor took over the captaincy in 2021 following the departure of Scott Brown and has led Celtic to five trophies.

"It's amazing to extend my stay," he told the club website. "This club means so much to me and the success that we've had over the past few seasons has cemented that.

"I'm hugely proud of what I've achieved at this club so far.

"They've given me an unbelievable platform to be successful and my duty is to give absolutely everything for this club and do everything I can to make it successful.

"I feel like the club's in a great place to move forward as well. I'm delighted that the manager's back, I'm delighted that I'm going to be here long-term as well, so here's to many more successful years."