Jersey's women last won a football medal at the Island Games in 2015 when they took gold on home soil

Jersey's women kept up their hopes of making the Island Games football semi-finals after a 4-1 win over Aland.

Jodie Botterill's looping seventh-minute shot put Jersey ahead and Leah Morris doubled the tally soon after.

Milla Rosenberg's long-range strike just before half time made it 2-1 to keep the Finnish island in it.

But Eve Watson's strike into the bottom corner seven minutes after the break sealed the win before Libby Barnett converted a late penalty.

Roisin Flynn and Botterill had chances to increase the lead as the second half wore on before Anita Tavares was fouled in the box with four minutes left.

Having lost 4-0 to Bermuda on Sunday Jersey knew they had to win in order to have a chance of being the best second placed side in the competition.

Jersey face Norwegian side Hitra in their final group match on Tuesday.