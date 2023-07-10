Last updated on .From the section Champions League

New Saints were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Northern Ireland's Linfield in last season's Champions League, conceding two late goals in the second leg at Windsor Park

Champions League first qualifying round, first leg: BK Hacken v The New Saints Date: Wednesday, 19 July Venue: Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Sport website.

Manager Craig Harrison acknowledges The New Saints could not have been handed a tougher tie in their Champions League qualifier.

Saints face unseeded BK Hacken of Sweden in the first qualifying round.

Gothenburg-based Hacken secured their place in the competition after winning the Swedish title for the first time in 2022.

"When was the last time a Swedish champion was unseeded?" Harrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"The lads have worked really hard to get to this opportunity and it's just a little bit unfortunate that we've been given a really, really tough draw.

"I wouldn't say it was deflating but it's certainly a challenge, but a challenge we're looking forward to.

"We've been preparing as best we can and looking to try and get a result in Hacken."

Saints, who won the Cymru Premier title for the 15th time last season, will be away to Hacken in the first leg on Wednesday, 12 July, with the second leg set for Tuesday, 18 July at their Park Hall home in Oswestry.

Hacken are once again among the front runners in Sweden's top-flight Allsvenskan and are third in the table after a 2-1 win in Stockholm's Friends Arena against AIK on Saturday.

"You look at the Swedish [league] and they've got some good teams in there - Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmo, Elfsborg - all recognised teams and to beat them to the title," Harrison said..

Craig Harrison returned to The New Saints as manager in August 2022

"It's not just a one-off where they threw everything at it and pinched the league because they are competing at the top end."

The winners will progress to the second qualifying round against either Ki Klaksvík of the Faroe Islands or Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The losers of the tie will go into the Europa Conference League second qualifying round and will face Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava or Swift Hesper of Luxembourg.

Saints chairman Mike Harris has made no secret of the club's ambition to become the first Welsh club to reach the group stages of a European club competition.

"Mike has made it clear and we spoke about it before I came back to the club and I agreed with him," Harrison added.

"The staff and the players agree with him so the whole club is aligned.

"Between the next three to five years we would like to be in the group stage of a European competition.

"Champions League is not going to happen let's be honest and the Europa League's going to be very, very tough.

"But the Europa Conference League is an achievable ambition to have.

"You look at the likes of Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar, they've all been in the group stages in previous years and you look how close Linfield came last year."