Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth fans gathered at the Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana in southern Spain to see their club in pre-season action

Sport fandom is an unusual concept that can influence your life in more ways than you probably care to accept.

From the colours that you choose to wear, to the mug you use at work and to the way you organise your weekends.

Being a fan can affect your mood and throw you into fits of ecstasy or into the pits of darkness and despair.

But no matter the fluctuating fortunes of your chosen following, casuals and diehards alike stay committed to 'turning up' for their side.

"Portsmouth football club are my pride and joy," Natalie told BBC Radio Solent.

"I've been a season ticket holder since I was nine-years-old and I go to every home game and try to get to as many away ones as possible.

"The team means a lot to me."

Natalie, who was born and bred in the port city on the south coast, is unwavering in her support of her beloved Pompey.

She and her friend Kerry travelled close to 1,300 miles to southern Spain to watch them play in a pre-season friendly against Europa FC, a little known side from Gibraltar.

"We are only here for 24 hours," says Kerry who is standing on the lower tier of the sun soaked concrete stand at the 800 capacity Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana.

"The passion and community that the team represents is what brings me out here - but the sun certainly helps."

Natalie (left) and her friend Kerry (right) were among the hundreds of Pompey fans who travelled to sunny Spain to watch their team

Portsmouth won the match 1-0 in what one fan described as a "pretty uneventful" game.

It goes without saying that pre-season friendlies give managers a flavour of how their team is shaping-up ahead of their new campaign.

But for close to 600 fans to travel 1,300 miles for essentially a meaningless match near an old fishing village between Marbella and Malaga is impressive. And it shows remarkable commitment.

Especially when you realise Pompey's furthest away League One game this season is 350 miles from Fratton Park to face newly promoted Carlisle United - a stone's throw in comparison.

Dylan made the trip with a group of friends and believes the club is on the cusp of a special season, which is why he does not want to miss a moment.

"I went to Portsmouth's pre-season game in Murcia Spain last year and I think about 200 people were there," he said.

"But this time, supporters have been trickling-in to the stadium and when they started putting up flags I could tell a lot of people had made this trip.

"This feels different, it is on another level and I think that reflects people's confidence in the football being played at Pompey right now.

"It's all about supporting the boys and backing them because it looks like this is the season to do it [earn promotion to the Championship] and I want to be there every step of the way."

Hand shakes and chats with players

Dylan (left), Tom (middle) and Andrew (right)

Portsmouth's week long pre-season trip is as much about team bonding as it is hard graft and that includes participation from the coaches.

Head coach John Mousinho and his staff have been playing Padel tennis and cricket with the players during their down time.

Fans Tom and Andrew ended up staying in the same hotel as the team and say they are not just out there to soak up the Spanish sun - it is more about showing their support.

"We have had a great week," Tom said.

"The players have been fantastic and we've been bumping into them walking down the corridors and by the pool - it was a little surreal being sat near Marlon Pack at one point.

"It's great to be around the players and they are all happy to have a chat.

"After their training sessions they've come over and been really warm, welcoming and appreciative of us being here."

For Andrew, it is his first time following Pompey outside the UK and he says it has only increased his passion and support for his team.

"It's been a great experience," he said.

"It's really good being around the squad and you get a feel for the characters here.

"It's great when they come and have a chat and shake your hand - it makes you feel appreciated as a fan."

'We had to get tickets'

Hannah and Matt travelled from the USA

For others, catching Pompey in pre-season abroad was less planned and more just a stroke of luck.

"We are from South Dakota in the United States," said Hannah who was in the stands with her brother Matt.

"We had already booked a holiday down here in Malaga and when we heard about the game we had to get tickets."

The rural midwestern state in the heart of the USA is nearly 5,000 miles from Portsmouth.

"We support Portsmouth because our dad was born there before he moved to the states with our mum," said Matt.

"I've been to Fratton Park, I was about 10-years-old at the time, and it was awesome - I would love to go again."