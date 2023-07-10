Last updated on .From the section Everton

Ashley Young played 32 times for Aston Villa last season

Everton and newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town have been in talks to sign free agent Ashley Young after the full-back left Aston Villa.

The 38-year-old's contract at Villa Park expired this summer and BBC Sport understands there is also interest from Saudi Arabia for the ex-England player.

Young won the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester United, as well as the Serie A title with Inter Milan.

Everton escaped relegation last season and are yet to make a summer signing.

On Monday, Sean Dyche's Toffees travelled to Switzerland for a five-day training camp in the Alps where they will face second division side Stade Nyonnais on Friday.

Meanwhile Luton, who are set to embark on their first season in the Premier League, have brought in winger Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham and Barnsley defender Mads Andersen.