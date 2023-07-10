Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Free agent Andros Townsend is training with newly promoted Premier League side Burnley after leaving Everton following the expiry of his contract.

Townsend, 31, has earned 13 England caps but missed the entirety of last season because of a knee injury.

The former Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle player last featured in a first-team game in March 2022.

Townsend could earn a deal for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, after the side won the Championship title last season.

The Clarets are also closing in on a season-long loan deal for Soumaila Coulibaly, with the Borussia Dortmund defender scheduled to have a medical with the club on Monday.

They are also expected to sign England Under-21 international goalkeeper James Trafford after agreeing a £15m deal with champions Manchester City.