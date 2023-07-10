Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jenna Clark has made six appearances for Scotland after making her debut in 2021

Liverpool have signed Scotland defender Jenna Clark from Glasgow City on a two-year deal.

Clark, 21, spent five years at Glasgow City, winning four league titles and one Scottish Cup.

The centre-back made 137 appearances for her former club, scoring 28 goals and earning six senior appearances for Scotland.

"It's something I'll never take for granted, getting this opportunity," said Clark.

"My dad's always been a Liverpool fan, ever since Kenny Dalglish came here, so growing up there was only one team for me to support.

"My Christmas present from my girlfriend [last year] was an Anfield stadium tour so to be here as a player and not just a fan is amazing."

Clark becomes Liverpool's second signing of the summer following the arrival of striker Natasha Flint.

It is understood the Reds are also set to add Australia international goalkeeper Teagan Micah and 18-year-old English striker Mia Enderby.

They are close to finalising a two-year deal for defender Grace Fisk, who left West Ham after three years this summer.