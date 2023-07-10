Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are still looking for a shirt sponsor

Chelsea have revealed their home kit for the 2023-24 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

A shirt deal with telecommunications company Three was not renewed when it expired at the end of last season.

The Premier League blocked a deal with streaming service Paramount+, because of concerns about upsetting its broadcast rights holders.

Chelsea decided against a shirt sponsorship agreement with an online gambling company.

The club's supporters' trust had spoken out against such a partnership, although it is understood Chelsea had already ruled a deal before that.

In April, the Premier League announced that gambling sponsors would be withdrawn from the front of shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea say the shirt will go on sale on the website and in their shop on 16 August, three days after their opening Premier League game against Liverpool. It will go on wide sale on 23 August.

Chelsea do intend to have sponsor - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Chelsea do intend to have a front-of-shirt sponsor this season but it is now likely they will go on their pre-season tour of the United States without one - and that there won't be one on the first tranche of sales to supporters.

It is not the first time this has happened - Nottingham Forest did not have a sponsor on their shirts when they started last season. However, it does underline the complexities involved in these deals.

Chelsea's first option was Paramount+. However, the Premier League ruled that out on the basis that current broadcasters would be uneasy about a club signing up with a competitor - albeit not a direct rival.

Talks with alternatives continue but Chelsea felt it was important to release the kit to allow fans to buy them in August as the season begins.