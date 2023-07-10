Last updated on .From the section QPR

Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes took over QPR in 2011 and stepped down as co-chairman in 2018

Queens Park Rangers co-owner Tony Fernandes has left the Championship club after 12 years' involvement.

Fernandes bought the west London club in 2011 alongside Ruben Gnanalingam and Kamarudin Meranun, and stepped down as co-chairman in 2018.

The Malaysian businessman, who founded airline AirAsia, no longer holds any shares in QPR Holdings Limited, a club statement said. external-link

"This decision to step away is made with a heavy heart," Fernandes said.

"I would like to thank the supporters who I have experienced the last decade of adventures with. I will continue to look out for QPR's results and wish the board nothing but success for the future."

Majority shareholder Gnanalingam added: "This is a sad day for the club, and for me in particular because Tony and I joined the club together.

"There have been some incredible moments during that period, particularly our survival in the Premier League in 2012 and our play-off success in 2014.

"Of course, there have been challenges too but Tony's good intentions for the club can never be doubted."

QPR finished 20th in the Championship last season and have only finished in the top 10 in the table once since being relegated from the Premier League in 2015.