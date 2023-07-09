Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Werder Bremen head a pack of Bundesliga clubs eyeing a £2m move for Rangers striker Antonio Colak, while there is also MLS interest in the 29-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers' £1m move for Jose Cifuentes is put on temporary hold, with a deal for the Los Angeles FC midfielder not expected for another couple of weeks yet. (Daily Record) external-link

A loan move for Lewis Fiorini is off the table for Hibernian since Manchester City won't use one of their allotted seven international loans on the 21-year-old midfielder, while the Easter Road club remain keen on bringing defender Will Fish back from Manchester United. (Daily Record) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from his former club Manchester United. (Football Transfers) external-link

Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined the Celtic squad in Portugal and the defender is on target for an earlier than expected return from injury. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts chose not to risk Zander Clark as the goalkeeper pulled out of Sunday's pre-season friendly at Dunfermline after feeling a niggle during the warm-up. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Cho Gue-sung insists he has no regrets about not signing for Celtic in January, as the South Korean striker prepares to seal a switch to Denmark with FC Midtjylland. (Glasgow Times) external-link