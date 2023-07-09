Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Hearts, McTominay, Colak, Cifuentes, Fiorini
Werder Bremen head a pack of Bundesliga clubs eyeing a £2m move for Rangers striker Antonio Colak, while there is also MLS interest in the 29-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers' £1m move for Jose Cifuentes is put on temporary hold, with a deal for the Los Angeles FC midfielder not expected for another couple of weeks yet. (Daily Record)
A loan move for Lewis Fiorini is off the table for Hibernian since Manchester City won't use one of their allotted seven international loans on the 21-year-old midfielder, while the Easter Road club remain keen on bringing defender Will Fish back from Manchester United. (Daily Record)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from his former club Manchester United. (Football Transfers)
Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined the Celtic squad in Portugal and the defender is on target for an earlier than expected return from injury. (Daily Record)
Hearts chose not to risk Zander Clark as the goalkeeper pulled out of Sunday's pre-season friendly at Dunfermline after feeling a niggle during the warm-up. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Cho Gue-sung insists he has no regrets about not signing for Celtic in January, as the South Korean striker prepares to seal a switch to Denmark with FC Midtjylland. (Glasgow Times)