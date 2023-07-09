Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Jota says "no words will ever express how grateful" he is for his two years at Celtic.

The Portuguese winger, 24, has moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad in a reported £25m move, with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante among his new team-mates.

He helped Celtic win five of the six domestic trophies they competed for during his time in Glasgow.

"You guys found a way of loving me more than my previous girlfriends," Jota said of Celtic fans on Instagram.

"And I guarantee you that we were crazy in love. For what it matters, I think I've loved you more than them so believe me, I love you for life.

"No words will ever express how grateful I am for this ride. I'm such a lucky man to have lived two years of full excitement and getting to evolve as a football player and as a person."

Domestic treble winner Jota said he was "scared" and "had doubts" in 2021 when then Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou brought him to Glasgow from Benfica, initially on loan.

"I'm grateful for every rain drop in Glasgow, every trip to the Highlands and wow, those were long," he added.

"Celtic will definitely always have a special place in my heart and one day my biggest dream will be to just sit down with my kids and tell them about how magical and special this place is.

"To the players, to the staff and for all of the involved departments, a big thank you from me. You guys made me better.

"Today, I become another fan."