Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marc Bola spent four years at Middlesbrough following a move from Blackpool

Defender Marc Bola has left Middlesbrough to join Turkish side Samsunspor on a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old held talks with the Super Lig side and has now signed a deal which also has the option of a further year.

Former Arsenal and Blackpool defender Bola scored three goals in 103 appearances during a four-year spell.

He joined Boro from Blackpool in the summer of 2019.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.