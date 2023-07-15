Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group G
ElginElgin City15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Motherwell

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Ayr00000000
3St Johnstone00000000
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5Stirling00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd00000000
2Falkirk00000000
3Partick Thistle00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5The Spartans00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin00000000
2Clyde00000000
3Cove Rangers00000000
4Hamilton00000000
5Livingston00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Edinburgh00000000
2Kelty Hearts00000000
3Morton00000000
4Ross County00000000
5Stranraer00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians00000000
2Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
3Dumbarton00000000
4Dundee00000000
5Inverness CT00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion00000000
2Annan Athletic00000000
3Dunfermline00000000
4Kilmarnock00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife00000000
2Elgin00000000
3Motherwell00000000
4Queen of Sth00000000
5Queen's Park00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath00000000
2Cowdenbeath00000000
3Forfar00000000
4Montrose00000000
5St Mirren00000000
