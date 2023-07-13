Caroline Weir (left) will win her 99th Scotland cap against Northern Ireland in Dundee

International friendly: Scotland v Northern Ireland Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer and follow live text coverage and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website & app

Caroline Weir says Scotland will have to be "switched on" against Northern Ireland and "separate the disappointment" of not reaching the World Cup from forthcoming friendlies.

Northern Ireland visit Dens Park on Friday, with the match live on BBC Scotland, before the Scots visit Finland next Tuesday.

"We're hoping for two wins, they're really important games," Real Madrid midfielder Weir said, looking forward to the Nations League which kicks off in September.

"This is a good time to have a decent amount of time together without the other distractions of club football and set the foundations for the next campaign."

Scotland missed out on this year's World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, which start next week, after a play-off defeat at home to Republic of Ireland.

But Weir, who is excited to watch what she hopes will be a "great tournament", adds that missing out on the finals has only motivated the team more to make the next major tournament.

"We have to focus on our own next campaign and this is a really good chance to begin that now and not dwell on not being at the World Cup," the 28-year-old said.

"We are so disappointed but we are so motivated. Having been at the Euros and the World Cup before, it really does make you want it more.

"This team is more driven than ever to go and qualify and you can feel it."

Scotland last played Northern Ireland in June 2021, with Weir's penalty securing a win at Seaview in Belfast.

With 98 caps, the midfielder has vast experience and says she has "grown as a player" since her move to Spain.

"All the challenges that come with a different culture and language have been interesting, but I've loved it," she explained. "From a footballing point of view, I'd like to think I've gone up a level and developed."

On Northern Ireland, Weir said: "They always give us a decent game, it gives us an opportunity to hopefully work on the things we have been doing in training.

"We would like to think we'll have the ball a little bit more and be in possession, but they have threats and we have to be switched on. No international game is easy.

"The emphasis is on winning and performing with (manager) Pedro [Martinez Losa] and unfortunately we've fallen short in the last few campaigns but we're not thinking about that because we do think we have made progress and that's out main aim - the more we win, the better it is going to be for the national team."