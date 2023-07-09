Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell believes Motherwell fans did not see enough of Max Johnston

Manager Stuart Kettlewell wants to ensure Motherwell do not suffer another "huge loss" like Max Johnston without "protecting our investment".

The 19-year-old right-back is reportedly close to joining Austrian Bundesliga runners-up Sturm Graz after rejecting a new contract at Fir Park.

It means he will leave Motherwell after only 19 games since returning from his loan to Cove Rangers last season.

"He was lighting things up at Cove Rangers," Kettlewell told BBC Scotland.

"The English clubs do it very well - they don't let their young talent out on loan until they have signed new deals and they protect their football club, their investment and time spent with them.

"We didn't do that with Max Johnston."

Motherwell, where Kettlewell has only been manager since February, will be due a development fee for Johnston but will miss out on the add-ons from future transfers.

"We knew this situation was going to come," Kettlewell said on Sportsound.

"Max becomes a huge loss, but I wish him nothing but the best in the future. Terrific young man. Really understands where he wants to go in his career, fully dedicated."

Johnston was a mainstay of a Motherwell side that lifted themselves out of the relegation zone to finish top of the Premiership's bottom six at the end of the season.

Kettlewell admits it has been "a slow, difficult summer" in the transfer market because six starters from his "default XI" have left the club while versatile defender Callum Butcher is sidelined long term through injury.

Among those to leave is Kevin van Veen, the Dutch striker sold to Groningen and "probably the best I've worked with", who scored 29 goals last season.

"There's also a deficit from bringing 11 players in during January," the manager explained. "For me to bring players in, I'm probably going to have to move players out."

Kettlewell, though, believes Motherwell "can be very competitive" next season even if he does have to rely on bringing through some young players, such as 16-year-old Lennon Miller.