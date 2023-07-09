Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kieran Tierney has been a Scotland regular under successive managers

Kieran Tierney is "too good" not to be playing regular first-team football, former Scotland striker Kenny Miller says.

The 26-year-old international defender has been linked with a move from Arsenal to Newcastle United.

Tierney moved to London from Celtic in a £25m move in 2019 and has taken his tally of international caps to 39.

"I think he probably needs to now," former Scotland forward Miller told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"When he plays, he's a world class left-back. To play regular football, he probably needs to step away from Arsenal.

"There will be lots and lots of teams that will take it. He'll have loads of potential suitors. If he moves, he'll have a number of options. If he's not going to be getting a game, he's too good to sitting as part of a squad."

Tierney, who played 36 times for Arsenal last season, has featured in all four of Scotland's wins in European Championship qualifying, playing to the left of a back three, but he has normally been used as a left-back at club level.

"It doesn't seem to affect his performances at an international level," Miller said of Tierney's lack of game time at his club.

"When you're playing week in, week out, there's maybe just a different edge to your game. I think there's potentially more in him from what we've seen.

"He's one of our best players. A move to Newcastle with everything that's going on at that place at the moment would be a really big step.

"Champions League football as well, so he's not going to be stepping away from that level."