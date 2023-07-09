Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Brenden Aaronsen has been playing for the United States in their Nations League games this summer

Leeds United have loaned United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson to German Bundesliga side Union Berlin for the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old joins the Champions League entrants after one goal in 40 games for Leeds, following his move from Red Bull Salzburg last season.

Aaronson will link up with USA team-mate Jordan Pefok at the Stadion den Alte Foresterei this coming season.

"A year ago, I wouldn't have believed that I would be here," Aaronson said. external-link

"[And now to be] able to play in the Champions League with Union. I'm looking forward to the year ahead with joy and confidence and want to help us have another successful season."

Aaronson follows Frankfurt defender Robin Koch in heading for the German league on loan following Leeds' relegation to the Championship last season, while Diego Llorente has joined Italian club Roma.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.