Cliftonville have reached their third cup final this season

Cliftonville will play Galway United in the All-Island Cup final after they defeated Cork City 1-0 in Sunday's semi-final at Solitude.

Caitlin McGuinness scored the only goal of the game for the home side, as they secured their place in their third cup final of the season.

Katie Markey also hit the post for the Reds, who dominated the contest.

Their opponents will be Galway, after they overcame Wexford Youths 4-3 win on penalties on Saturday.

Cliftonville, who topped their group after two wins and a draw in the group stage, started the game brightly against a Cork side who had knocked out the Reds' north Belfast rivals Crusaders to qualify for the semi-finals.

They went ahead on 12 minutes when McGuinness got in front of Cork goalkeeper Abbie McCarthy and nodded home from Danielle Maxwell's floated corner from the left.

Maxwell, who was the chief tormentor for the Reds in the first-half, went close to doubling their advantage four minutes later, but after a mazy run, the Northern Ireland international blazed over the crossbar.

Cork grew into the game and went close to equalising on 20 minutes when Chloe Atkinson's dipping effort from range went wide.

Cliftonville youngster Katie Markey then saw a curling shot from a narrow angle whistle past the far post, as the contest became more open.

Vicky Carleton should have added a second for the hosts five minutes before the interval, but she headed over the crossbar after ghosting into the box and meeting Hannah Doherty's whipped delivery.

John McGrady's side continued to press for the elusive second goal at the start of the second period, with McCarthy producing a superb save with her legs to deny Marissa Callaghan from finding the bottom corner.

Markey again came close to netting her first goal for the club just after the hour mark, with her scuffed shot coming back off the inside of the post.

The Reds' attacking intent waned after Abbie Magee went off injured, which could be a concern for Northern Ireland ahead of their friendly against Scotland on Friday evening.

They did however, have two chances in quick succession at the end of the game to seal the win, with McCarthy thwarting both Fi Morgan and McGuinness.