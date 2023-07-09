Last updated on .From the section European Football

Oleksandr Karavayev scored an extra-time winner for Dynamo Kyiv in last season's Champions League qualifying victory over Fenerbahce in Istanbul

Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv have called Fenerbahce a club with "no honour, no shame, no conscience" for taking part in a tournament in Russia.

The Turkish side play at Zenit St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena on Sunday.

Fenerbahce were punished by Uefa last season after fans chanted Russian president Vladimir Putin's name in a Champions League match against Dynamo.

"You go on tour to earn money and play along with the aggressor. Nothing can justify this step," said Dynamo external-link .

"When the fans chanted the name of the killer country and came to the match against Dynamo in the masks of the main sadist of Europe, your club was silent. Now it is clear why."

Dynamo added in a strongly-worded statement that "the entire civilized world has rallied against aggression and massacres," and accused the club of "shameful behaviour" in this "trip to the killer without morals and human qualities".

Fenerbahce are playing Zenit St Petersburg, Red Star Belgrade and Azerbaijan side Neftci in the Pari Premier Cup from Sunday.

Russian teams have been suspended from playing in Fifa and Uefa competitions since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"We are not afraid to tell the whole world: you are helping the killers to continue the bloody harvest on Ukrainian soil," continued the statement from Dynamo.

"You play along with them and legitimise the main evil of the 21st century."

Uefa fined Fenerbahce 50,000 euros (£42,000) and gave the Turkish Super League runners-up a one-game partial stadium closure (at least 5,000 seats) for their next European game - suspended for two years - after fans chanted Putin's name in last July's home leg of their Champions League qualifying defeat to Dynamo.

Thousands of Fenerbahce supporters joined in the chant after their team conceded a goal to Dynamo in the 2-1 loss in Istanbul.

At the time, Fenerbahce, who have not yet responded to Dynamo's statement, said the fans' actions did not represent the club or its "corporate stance in any way" and insisted "sports and politics should always be kept separate".