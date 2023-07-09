Last updated on .From the section England

Levi Colwill, Cameron Archer and James Garner celebrated with the shirt of injured Jacob Ramsey

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says England's European Under-21 Championship success is down the the squad feeling "like a family".

England beat Spain 1-0 in the final to win the competition for the first time since 1984.

And Colwill, 20, praised boss Lee Carsley for creating that close dynamic among the players.

"We've felt like a family during this whole time we've been together. We were so close and it showed," he said.

"I feel like this team we had was more than just individuals.

"I think in the past England might have lacked with that. We've always had great players but I think this team is so much different.

"It showed throughout the whole tournament. We didn't concede a goal and everyone would talk about the defenders and goalie, but that's rubbish, it's the whole team. Everyone in this team had the same mindset."

Cole Palmer's free-kick deflected off team-mate Curtis Jones to put England ahead in an testy contest.

But it took goalkeeper James Trafford saving an injury-time penalty and keeping out the follow-up to preserve England's lead in Georgia - and ensure they went through the tournament without conceding.

One player missing from the final was Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who was injured earlier in the tournament.

Colwill said the close-knit atmosphere gave the players extra motivation to win for Ramsey: "He's part of the family so we were going to be hurt by that, but it gave us more drive to make us go and do it for him."

Colwill, who spent last season on loan at Brighton, praised the impact of coaches Joleon Lescott and Ashley Cole and on Carsley added: "I love playing under him. I'm so thankful to him.

"What I said about the family, it came from him. It started from the top.

"He really makes sure we come here and we come as a team unit in everything we do together. Everything we've done here is because of him."

Coach Cole said players in the past have not always wanted to go away on international duty - but the togetherness fostered by Carsley had changed that.

"I have been in and around it as an under-21s player and senior player, you always speak to the ex-senior players and we didn't always want to go and the club manager would pull you out.," he said.

"But I feel they truly, truly love coming here now. I think that is testament to what Lee has done here.

"He showed me is that it is not only about the tactics, but also the environment. This is international football. We get to see them maybe three times a year and you have got to make that time count.

"We have created a real family buzz and family environment and that is quite hard to do in international football, but we knew that to win that is what we'd need."

Colwill, meanwhile, believes the group can all progress to Gareth Southgate's senior side.

"We're all pushing and knocking on the door. That's the best part because we've not just come here to show Gareth and the first team how good we are, we came here to show our qualities."