Willy Caballero made two Premier League appearances for Southampton after joining in December 2021

Former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Leicester City as assistant manager.

Caballero, who joins from Southampton, will work alongside boss Enzo Maresca.

The 41-year-old former Argentina international won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with Chelsea and the League Cup with City.

Caballero becomes the fifth addition to Maresca's backroom ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry on 6 August.

Maresca, who became Leicester manager in June following their relegation from the Premier League, was a team-mate of Caballero's at Malaga.

Maresca has already brought in first-team coach Danny Walker, goalkeeper coach Michele de Bernardin, fitness coach Marcos Alvarez and analyst Javier Molina Caballero.