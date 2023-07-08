Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored 41 goals for Paris St-Germain in all competitions last season

France striker Kylian Mbappe has called his club side Paris St-Germain "divisive" as doubts over his future intensify.

Mbappe, 24, whose contract at PSG expires in 2024, made the comments to France Football magazine external-link .

PSG's all-time leading scorer has told the club he will not sign a new deal.

"I think that playing for PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club," Mbappe is reported as saying.

"We did what we could [in the Champions League], period. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club."

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he will not allow Mbappe to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Mbappe, who has won Ligue 1 five times with PSG since joining from Monaco in 2017, scored 41 goals in all competitions last season as he helped the club clinch an 11th league title.

But they once again failed in their quest for Champions League success as they were knocked out in the last 16 by Bayern Munich.

Luis Enrique was appointed new head coach last week, replacing Christophe Galtier, and takes over a squad in transition.

The club has already allowed Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi, 36, to join MLS side Inter Miami, while the future of Brazil forward Neymar, 31, is also in doubt.