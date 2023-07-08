Kieran Tierney is Newcastle United's top left-back target following Antonee Robinson's decision to sign a new five-year contract with Fulham and the 26-year-old Scotland defender is poised to hold talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this week to finalise whether or not he will stay at the Emirates. (Football Insider) external-link

Max Johnston is in advanced talks with Sturm Graz, with the Austrian Bundesliga club close to agreeing a four-year contract with the 19-year-old right-back, who has rejected a new deal with Motherwell amid interest from the English Premier League and Championship this summer. The Scottish Premiership club will be due £308,000 in compensation should the deal go through. (Sky Sports)

Hibernian are in line to land a transfer windfall this summer after Bologna revealed that they were out of the running to sign 21-year-old Josh Doig and that the Scotland Under-21 captain will be transferred to Serie A rivals Torino from Hellas Verona. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Hibs winger Jair Tavares is facing an uncertain future after the 22-year-old Portuguese failed to make manager Lee Johnson's group for the first-team squad's summer training camp in Spain. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson says Hibs will support Harry McKirdy every step of the way as the striker prepares for open heart surgery - and insisted the 26-year-old will play again. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers remain locked in talks with Los Angeles despite Jose Cifuentes having already agreed personal terms, with the Major League Soccer club demanding £1.2m to let the 24-year-old Ecuador midfielder leave now rather than lose him for nothing when his contract expires in December. (Football Scotland) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach have had an £8.5m offer rejected for Celtic target Fabian Rieder as Young Boys say bidding must start at around £13m for the 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder, who has said he would prefer a move to Germany's Bundesliga but is open to England's Premier League. (Blik)

Gangwon captain Han Kook-young has revealed he told Yang Hyun-Jun that he needs to up his game and leave on a high if he is to clinch a move to Celtic after Friday's 1-1 draw against Gwangwu did nothing to ease their relegation worries. The 21-year-old's protracted move to Celtic appeared to move a step closer this week with his club bringing in Brazilian striker Vitor Gabriel from Flamengo. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Out-of-favour Celtic striker Albian Ajeti's hopes of turning his loan move to Sturm Graz into a permanent transfer have been ended by the Austrian club's signing of Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to Kleine Zeitung. Meanwhile, Portuguese outlet JN claims that midfielder Ismaila Soro's potential Celtic Park exit route to Arouca is now off the table after former Celtic man Eboue Kouassi was signed from Genk. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Tonio Teklic has kept up his scoring form amid links with a move to Aberdeen after the Croat midfielder, who is out of contract with Varazdin, with the 23-year-old netting his ninth goal of the season against Kecskemeti. (Sunday Mail, print edition)