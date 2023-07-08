Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rapinoe plays her club football for OL Reign in the NWSL

USA forward Megan Rapinoe, one of the most successful players of her generation, says she will retire at the end of the season.

The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement days before she leaves for her fourth Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"I did want to do it my own way," the 38-year-old said.

"I feel very grateful that I'm here and that I have the trust of this team and that my body has held up this long."

Rapinoe will retire at the end of her club side OL Reign's NWSL campaign, with the regular season ending in October and the play-off final on 11 November.

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe has been capped 199 times by the US, scoring 63 goals and winning a 2012 Olympic gold medal.

In 2019, she was named Best Fifa Women's Player and won the World Cup golden boot and golden ball to go with her Ballon d'Or.

Rapinoe is set to win her 200th cap in Sunday's game against Wales at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, her home state.

USA head coach head coach Vlatko Andonovski called her "one of the most important players in women's soccer history and a personality like no other".

More to follow.