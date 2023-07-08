Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran have completed the signing of former Larne midfielder Fuad Sule on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old left the Inver side after five years with the club, upon the expiration of his contract in June.

He played a pivotal role in Tiernan Lynch's midfield as Larne claimed their first Irish Premiership title last season.

Sule made 185 appearances for the club after arriving from National League club Barnet in 2018.

He initially signed on loan, before making the move permanent in the January 2019 window.

As well as lifting the Gibson Cup last season, the Dubliner helped Larne win promotion from the Championship, three County Antrim Shield titles, and secure European qualification three seasons in a row.

Sule becomes new Glentoran boss Warren Feeney's third summer signing after midfielder Josh Kelly and winger Daire O'Connor joined the East Belfast club from Ballymena and Ayr United respectively.

Earlier this week, the Glens lost Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin, who departed the club to sign for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Glentoran, who finished third in the Irish Premiership table last campaign, are preparing for their Europa Conference League first tie against Gzira United of Malta on 13 July.