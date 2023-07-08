Cieran Slicker: Ipswich Town sign Manchester City keeper for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Ipswich
Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Cieran Slicker on a three-year deal.
The League One side have picked up the Scotland Under-21 international for an undisclosed fee.
Slicker was an unused substitute for City manager Pep Guardiola for several first-team games in 2021-22.
He joined Rochdale on loan last season but was recalled by the Premier League club after failing to make a league appearance.
"Saying goodbye to City is tough, because I have been there for 13 years, but this is definitely the right time for me," Slicker said.