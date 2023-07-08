Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Cafu played 73 times for Nottingham Forest in a three-year stay

Championship side Rotherham have signed midfielder Cafu after his release from Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old joins the Millers on a one-year deal.

Cafu is a former Portugal Under-20 international and made one substitute Premier League appearance for Forest last season.

In all he played 73 times after moving to the City Ground from Olympiakos in 2021, including 14 in their promotion season of 2021-22.

Cafu was left out of Forest's 25-man league squad, making his only appearances of last season in August.

He came through the youth system at Benfica before joining Vitoria Guimaraes, and has since roamed Europe, playing for Lorient and Metz in France, and Legia Warsaw in Poland before joining Greek side Olympiakos in 2020.

Signed by Forest as a defensive midfielder, Cafu was converted to a more attacking role by then manager Chris Hughton, who signed him on a permanent deal after an initial loan spell.