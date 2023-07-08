Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jess Fishlock has played for OL Reign since 2013

International women's friendly: USA v Wales Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose Date: Sunday, 9 July Kick-off: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Jess Fishlock is a major doubt for Wales' prestige friendly against world champions USA in San Jose on Sunday.

Wales had hoped the midfielder could feature for OL Reign on Friday in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and still play a part against the US.

But she was forced off early in Reign's 1-0 loss to Orlando Pride.

Fishlock, 36, went down off the ball and received treatment on the field for several minutes before being replaced by Nikki Stanton in the 23rd minute.

Gemma Grainger's Wales side are already without suspended captain Sophie Ingle, while forward Rachel Rowe will miss the game because of a calf problem.

Wales now face the prospect of being without Fishlock, her country's most-capped player who has scored 36 goals in 141 international appearances.

It would also be a personal blow for Fishlock, who was eager to face the USA for the first time having played for Reign since 2013.