Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring at the Brandywell

Will Patching scored a last-minute penalty as Derry City beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 to move within four points of League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Jamie McGonigle put the Candystripes in front after half an hour before former Derry defender Danny Lafferty levelled for Sligo.

Ben Doherty missed a penalty for Derry with less than ten minutes remaining.

Patching kept his cool in injury-time after Derry won another spot kick.

More to follow.