Rangers are edging closer to a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who is believed to cost around £1.2m. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Besiktas are willing to pay £2.14m for Glen Kamara, rather than Rangers' valuation of £4.7m, after the Scottish Premiership club rejected their initial offer to take the 27-year-old Finland midfielder on loan. (Fanatik) external-link

Hibernian are interested in a potential loan move for Manchester City's Scotland Under-21 midfielder, Lewis Fiorini. (Football Scotland) external-link

Joe Lewis is set to pursue a career as a football agent following the 35-year-old goalkeeper's exit from Aberdeen.(The Herald) external-link

Lawrence Shankland, who cut his summer break short to start pre-season training, has opened up on his Hearts future. (Daily Record) external-link

Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to "run the dressing room" will be vital in Aberdeen'sbid for success, says manager Barry Robson. (Press & Journal) external-link

Leeds United have agreed a deal worth £200,000 with Aberdeen to sign striker Lewis Pirie, with the 16-year-old agreeing a contract until 2026 with the English club. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Aberdeen are "down the road" to securing further signings this summer, says manager Barry Robson. (Press & Journal) external-link

Malky Mackay insists Ross County's balance between fitness and rest is more important than ever this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aidan McAdams has been handed a trial by League One club Northampton Town after the 24-year-old goalkeeper rejected the offer of a new contract by Ayr United. (Football Scotland) external-link