Viktor Gyokeres scored 43 goals during his two and a half seasons at Coventry

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has completed his expected move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres has moved for an undisclosed eight-figure fee, a record for an outgoing Coventry player.

City confirmed that Gyokerers has moved "following the agreement of a significant undisclosed fee, the highest transfer fee ever received by the Sky Blues, plus add-ons."

The 25-year-old Swede still had a year left on his Sky Blues contract.

Coventry, beaten in the Championship play-off final on penalties in May, had already spent some of the money on a replacement in Everton striker Ellis Simms.

Gyokeres has spent six seasons in British football since first being signed by Brighton from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna in December 2017.

He made five cup appearances for Brighton in the 2018-19 season before being allowed out on loan to German second division side St Pauli in the year-long, Covid-interrupted 2019-20 campaign, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances.

Gyokeres then scored his only goal for Brighton in a behind-closed-doors EFL Cup win over Portsmouth at the start of the 2020-21 season, playing two more Seagulls games before being loaned out to Swansea.

He failed to score in 11 league appearances for the Swans, mostly from the bench, before being recalled by Brighton mid-season and sent out on loan to Coventry.

He scored only three times but did enough for Coventry to make the move permanent in July 2021, for an undisclosed fee. Gyokeres responded with 40 goals in 97 league and cup matches.

His 21 goals and 12 assists last season made him the Championship's prize asset - and took the Sky Blues to the brink of a return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

But Gyokeres, who dismissed interest from potential suitors in January, wanted top-flight football and the chance to play in Europe.

His goals dried up at the end of the season, and City's failure in the Championship play-off final penalty shootout effectively sealed his inevitable departure.

The fee for Gyokeres, reported to be £18.5m, comfortably tops the £13m Coventry received for Robbie Keane when he moved to Inter Milan in August 2000.

It also beats the previous record fee Lisbon paid of 16m euros (£13.7m) to Sporting Braga for Paulinho in January 2021.

