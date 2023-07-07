Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Robert Vilahamn played for IFK Goteborg and Sweden Under-19s before moving into coaching

Tottenham Women have named Robert Vilahamn as their manager on a two-year contract.

Vilahamn joins Spurs from Swedish side BK Hacken, where he guided the team to Champions League qualification in his first season in charge.

Hacken also reached consecutive Swedish cup finals in 2022 and 2023.

"Robert is an ambitious, dynamic and successful coach, and we are excited to welcome him to the club," said Spurs managing director Andy Rogers.

"He has a track record of developing players to international level and competing for both domestic trophies and in the Champions League, demonstrating his ability to match our own ambitions and philosophy."

Vilahamn said it was an "honour" to join a "world-renowned football club".

"I'm truly motivated by both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role," he said.

"The club has a talented group of players and I look forward to leading this team in such an exciting project."