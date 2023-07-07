Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is being treated in intensive care after suffering a bleed on his brain.

The 52-year-old is reportedly external-link being treated in a hospital in Croatia, where he has been on holiday.

Ajax said the former Netherlands international, who won 130 caps for his country, is in a "stable condition".

"Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery," the Eredivisie club added. "We're thinking of you."

More to follow.