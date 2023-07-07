Close menu

Edwin van der Sar: Former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper in intensive care

Last updated on .From the section Football

Breaking news

Former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is being treated in intensive care after suffering a bleed on his brain.

The 52-year-old is reportedlyexternal-link being treated in a hospital in Croatia, where he has been on holiday.

Ajax said the former Netherlands international, who won 130 caps for his country, is in a "stable condition".

"Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery," the Eredivisie club added. "We're thinking of you."

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport