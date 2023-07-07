England have won all five of their games in the Euros so far, without conceding a goal

Lee Carsley has urged his England Under-21 side to take their chance at European Championship glory because his players "can't get this time back" after their final against Spain on Saturday.

The match at Georgia's Batumi Arena marks the end of a two-year cycle for Carsley's side, with many of his players no longer eligible to play U21 football once the final whistle blows.

"We've spoken about this literally being a moment in time and that it's going to pass quickly," said Carsley.

"It's making the most of now and trying to encourage them that they can't get this time back. Whether we've done well or not, this time we've had now, we're not going to get it back.

"It's about trying to remove the pressure and let them enjoy the experience.

"I always think that if you give the players that feeling of responsibility and ownership, then they are more than likely to perform because they feel part of what we're trying to do."

The Young Lions have been widely praised for the exciting football they have played during this tournament.

England are also yet to concede a goal in the competition and the possibility of winning the trophy has started a discussion about how this could be one of the best generations of young players to come through the English pathway.

"I think the fact that they've got this far in the tournament would suggest that," said Carsley.

"It's three age groups coming together — the previous 21s, the 20s and some of the 19s. So creating a good atmosphere and dynamic within that squad and their personalities was important.

"A lot of them are vying for the same position and have played against each other for a while now. So it's about getting that mix right."

'I don't see this as a beginning, middle or end'

Carsley's own future has been a talking point heading into this tournament, with the 50-year-old on a rolling contract and ongoing speculation he could leave his role at the end of the Championships.

"I don't see this as a beginning, middle or end," he said.

"It was more important for me that the players had a really good experience - that was the biggest thing.

"I don't see this as a step to somewhere else. I see this as making sure I can do a good job, and being as well prepared as I can be. I tried three or four years ago not to look too far ahead on what's next - I did as a player, massively, I was always constantly thinking about it.

"I try to avoid that as a coach. I'm not looking at these players as a springboard - the opposite to that. The most important thing to me is they perform well in the final and show what they can do."

If England do manage to beat Spain, it would be the first time the Young Lions have won this competition since 1984.

"The team have got maybe two or three levels to go," said Carsley. "If they click it'll be a hell of a performance tomorrow.

"The bigger the stage you'll see a different intensity to the team. I'm looking forward to it."