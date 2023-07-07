Sam Lavelle and Dylan McGeouch: Carlisle United sign duo on two-year deals
Carlisle have signed Charlton defender Sam Lavelle and free-agent midfielder Dylan McGeouch on two-year deals.
Lavelle, 26, scored three goals in 41 games for the Addicks after joining from Morecambe in August 2021.
Scot McGeouch, 30, made 24 appearances in League One for Forest Green last season but left at the end of the campaign.
The Cumbrians start the new League One season with a home game against Fleetwood on Saturday, 5 August.
