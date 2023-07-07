Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Jon Stead was previously Neill Collins' assistant at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins has appointed former Notts County striker Jon Stead and former Tykes midfielder Martin Devaney as his assistants.

The 39-year-old took over at Oakwell on Thursday after four years in charge of Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States.

Collins replaced Michael Duff, who left to take over at Swansea City in June.

"We are now excited to progress with Neill and Jon working with the strong backroom staff we currently have at Oakwell," CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said.

"His [Stead's] relationship with Neill is important as the staff look to settle at the club, whilst having the experience and support of Martin to count on within the mix.

"Furthermore, Jon is a local lad who understands the fabric of the area and the importance of this club to the people of Barnsley."

Huddersfield-born Stead worked with Collins at the Rowdies since the start of last year while Devaney made 174 appearances for the Reds as a player and coached at the Tykes academy in 2015.

Devaney went on to become first-team coach last term and steps up to assist Collins upon his return to England.