Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea must 'deliver from day one', says new manager

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Premier League is best in world - Pochettino

There is "no patience" in football and Chelsea must "deliver from day one", says new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham boss, 51, has taken over at Stamford Bridge on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Chelsea endured a terrible 2022-23 season in which they had three managers and finished 12th in the league.

"It is about delivering from now," Pochettino said at his unveiling. "We cannot tell the people we need six months to create something."

Speaking at his first news conference at Stamford Bridge, he added: "I spoke with the owners in a really good way. They are clever people and I feel good. I am not a coach who needs to ask for power.

"The most important thing I need to show them is to trust in me and the players and the fans can trust my decisions and the way we operate."

'My target is to win'

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino was manager of rivals Tottenham from 2014 to 2019

Pochettino had been linked with a return to Tottenham after they parted company with Antonio Conte in March, but he instead joined their London rivals.

Having started his managerial career with Espanyol before a 16-month spell at Southampton, he then managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019.

He caused ire from his former supporters when he described Chelsea as "the greatest team in England" over the past 10 to 15 years during an in-house interview.

Last season, Manchester City claimed a Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup and Pochettino said his side need to "believe" they can compete.

"I want to congratulate Pep [Guardiola] on what he has achieved with Manchester City," he said. "It's amazing to see a club gain so much stability with the tools from the manager.

"Chelsea in the last 10, 12 or 15 years have enjoyed a similar achievement. Now, we need to believe that we can also create great things and believe we can compete with Manchester City.

"My target is to win, my aim is to win. Play well is our style, philosophy and culture. If you don't win in a club like Chelsea, you will struggle.

"With the players we have and the strategy to believe. It's about winning, being competitive. And translate this energy to our fans. To create the togetherness, it's difficult, in the Premier League all together we can be close to win again."

'We need to give our best from the start'

Pochettino is Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in five years following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season, with Frank Lampard taking interim charge until the end of the season.

He is also the fourth boss of new owner Todd Boehly's reign after the American took over at Stamford Bridge last July.

Chelsea are undergoing a transformation in their playing squad too - they have spent more than £550m on new players and nine have left this summer including Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Mason Mount to Manchester United and captain Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid.

Pochettino said: "I'm not thinking about how many challenges or the most difficult one. The most important thing is to get a balanced squad.

"The plan was to reduce the numbers of players and then create a good dynamic on the training ground. I am not giving players the opportunity to waste time. We need to give our best from the start.

"We are going to have a squad that can deliver."

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Waggstar, today at 16:20

    Let's hope he does everyone a favour and gets them relegated

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Need Frank Lampard or Big Sam to do that.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 16:34

    Not sure why Spurs fans got upset when he just quoted a simple fact

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 16:44

      Pete replied:
      I can help with that Eddy. Chelsea keep winning trophies. Spurs keep embarrassing themselves.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 16:26

    Good luck, you'll be to lucky to see out the season...

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 16:49

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      With all the upheaval to bed down, I suspect another mid-table finish.

  • Comment posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 16:39

    The man is bright. He realises results are everything in footie. If you don't deliver you are out pdq.

    He has cleaned out the squad of the underperforming prima donnas and will create a new culture.

    I liked what he did at spurs. Especially when you consider he had the idiot Levy interfering all the time.......

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 16:46

      ozzy replied:
      Who’s been buying any old Tom, Dick or Harry over the past year?
      Boehly appears to be an even bigger control freak than Levy.

      Poch is a good coach/manager the likes of Boehly should be asking him what he needs not just hoovering up expensive players left, right and centre.

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 16:34

    Pains me to say being a Millwall lad, but I think Chelsea have got a brilliant manager with a great football mind, I think they will do really well

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 16:34

    A lot hinges on Nkunku. Chelsea need a 25+ goals a season forward.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:45

    Absolutely Chelsea has to deliver from day one, otherwise they may find themselves midtable again, before they know it, and struggle to get out of that position all season long.

  • Comment posted by RiversOwn, today at 16:10

    Happy with him as our manager and certain he will take us forward. Let's be honest, after last season that shouldn't be difficult. Feels a right match at this time.

    • Reply posted by Your Comment, today at 16:43

      Your Comment replied:
      Oh my heavens.. "feels right this time" when speaking about the decades long revolving manager door at chelski. Class material chap

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 16:33

    People are questioning the managers credentials but it's the owner who will be under the spotlight and rightly so if this doesn't work out. It was beyond audacious really to buy arguably one of the top teams in a sport you don't understand and have no knowledge of but from what I can understand Boehly has never been humble in assessing his own capabilities. Give it 5 years and he'll sell it on.

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 16:49

      ozzy replied:
      For half the price he paid.

  • Comment posted by Pelesfoot, today at 16:10

    Reading his first remarks seems rather an uninspiring case of hedging your bets.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:34

      Raedwulf replied:
      It sounds more like making a rod for his own back, I'm afraid. As a manager, I like Poch. He's mostly been successful & has improved the sides he's managed to some degree, but this? If Chelsea haven't delivered on Day One, Day Twenty-one... The brickbats will fly, and he'll have no-one to blame but himself.

  • Comment posted by ortega45 , today at 16:31

    Wish you good luck 😃

  • Comment posted by Zameen, today at 16:43

    I’m no Chelsea fan, but in Poch they have a manager finally that will both build a good team and deliver for them. I rate Poch, he did a good job at spuds, no manager does well at PSG.

    • Reply posted by Stephen, today at 16:50

      Stephen replied:
      It takes time for a manager to build his team. Chelsea do not believe in this, they want success yesterday. Klopp, Guardiola, Ferguson and now Arteta all took at least two years, Ferguson a lot longer. The only exception was Wenger, who took a year.

      Poch is a good manager, the problem is will he get the time?

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 16:48

    It will only work when the owners stop interfering with the football side of the club

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:14

    Not sure Chelsea will finish in top 5

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:49

    What else can Mauricio Pochettino say? He knows the Chelsea ownership has little patience for new managers and will not hesitate to make a change if results are not going their way after the first few weeks of the season.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 16:35

    He has got the easiest season he could have wished for. No European football to get in the way, so there should be no excuses about too many fixtures etc. He's getting rid of players he doesn't want. Following on from that great Chelsea manager called fabulous Frank, he can now call it Poch's Chelsea. He needs to be in the top 6 come 1 /1 / 24 or he may not see the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 16:40

      Eddy replied:
      Would have been easier for him to go back to Spurs where no one expects to win anything

  • Comment posted by raggedtrouseredphilanthropist, today at 16:14

    I can't see Pochettino being a success.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:36

      Raedwulf replied:
      I can see Poch being a success. I'm rather less certain I can see Chelsea being a success!

  • Comment posted by myview, today at 16:09

    Why must success be instant?
    Surely, the one thing that wealthy owners CAN afford to be, his patient?

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 16:12

      chelsealabrador replied:
      Yes, but fans can't. Pochettino is correct. There is no time or place for projects in elite football.

  • Comment posted by Boris, today at 16:13

    At least he’s moving up in the world having previously managed serial also rams Tottenham (no hope) Hotspur

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 16:26

      cooperman replied:
      I thought Derby County were the also rams

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 16:27

    Isn’t their first game in the PL against Liverpool? If so, I hope they do deliver from day one.

    • Reply posted by changing tides, today at 16:43

      changing tides replied:
      We all do.

